First Alert: Severe weather anticipated Thursday and Friday across the region

Storms could come as a cold front moves in Thursday evening.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy for today with continued cool temperatures in the 70s for the afternoon.

  • First Alert: Thursday and Friday for scattered t-storms
  • Cooler temps today with a warming trend ahead
  • Dry and comfortable weather for most of Memorial Day weekend

A stray shower is possible today, but mainly dry, cool, and cloudy for the day with only a few peaks of sun, if any. High temperatures will linger near the mid-70s.

A First Alert stands for Thursday as a cold front moves across the southeast. Rain with thunderstorms will push through between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon. Some of these storms could be on the strong side with damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rain.

Storm impact scale
Storm impact scale(First Alert Weather)

High temperatures for Thursday will near 82 degrees with lows in the mid-60s.

The First Alert continues Friday with scattered showers and storms into the evening. Rain starts to come to an end for the late afternoon with an isolated storm possible in the evening. Friday will be warm and seasonable with a high of 80 degrees.

Clouds are expected to clear out overnight into Saturday morning. This will make way for lots of sun for the afternoon with highs near 83 degrees.

High temperatures this week
High temperatures this week(First Alert Weather)

Dry and sunny weather continues into Sunday with an isolated shower and thunderstorms possible for Monday, Memorial Day.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

