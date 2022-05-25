NC DHHS Flu
CMS plans to expand the district’s learning communities to support academic progress

CMS is planning to reorganize the district’s six learning communities into nine
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are making new plans to close the achievement gap between students.
By Courtney Cole
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
More than 140,000 students are in the district’s six learning communities.

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is working with district leaders to reorganize the six learning communities to provide more support to schools with the most need.

Starting this summer, CMS will reorganize its current learning communities to offer more accountability and structured communication between the superintendent, learning community superintendents, and school staff.

This plan will include existing staff members and is “cost-neutral” according to Hattabaugh which means it won’t cost the district any more money or hire new staff.

CMS Board Chair Elyse Dashew says this will help maintain communication and have a direct line for all parties to measure student success and outcomes.

“That’s going to really clean up the lines of accountability from the Board to the superintendent, to the learning community superintendents, to the principals, to the teachers, to the students. It’s that straight line,” Dashew said.

The reorganization starts with high schools and then adds the feeder elementary, middle, and K-8 schools. Magnet schools are also included. There will be coaching and support for principals.

Learning communities with the highest poverty rates and lowest academic performance will be placed in smaller learning communities.

Hattabaugh says they wanted students to finish out exams before expanding the LCs. He expects this change to happen roughly one week prior to the summer institutes.

There will be principal supervisors in place to offer coaching, support, and accountability measures for principals.

To read the full presentation on the learning communities and outlines of how the schools are organized, click here.

