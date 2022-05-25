CMPD increasing patrols, police presence around area elementary schools after Texas shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTVAP) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will increase patrols and zone checks around area elementary schools following Tuesday’s deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the department announced Wednesday morning.

“Do not be alarmed if you see an increased police presence around these schools. These are precautionary measures to engage more with school administrators and our community,” CMPD officials said.

An 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School barricaded himself inside a classroom, “shooting anyone that was in his way,” an official said Wednesday.

Related: GRAPHIC: All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says

Tuesday’s assault in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

“Today our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and officers in Uvalde, Texas who suffered loss from such a senseless act of gun violence,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted while announcing the increased patrols around schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region.

Today our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and officers in Uvalde, Texas who suffered loss from such a senseless act of gun violence. We are increasing patrols in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region around our schools. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) May 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.