China Grove Middle School presents Parents Showcase

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another in a series of stories highlighting activities in Rowan-Salisbury Schools. Written by China Grove Communications Ambassador Amanda Aldridge: China Grove Middle School held it’s Showcase for parents recently.

Our school introduced our clubs we have offered for the 2021-2022 school year to our rising sixth graders and current families. We had 14 club groups set up in our gymnasium, and our Blackstone Grilling club set up outside. Each group had a couple of students demonstrating their knowledge of what they had learned during the quarter.

Since our clubs have started; some of our students have found passions for new things they didn’t think they could accomplish. For instance, in our Blackstone Grill club, students are showing interest in learning to cook, possibly going down the path of culinary school or wanting to learn new recipes to fix for their families.

We had a group for French Express, where these students learned how to work an espresso machine and how to make some espresso recipes that they can enjoy!

One student even told Mr. Mills, “I want to work in a coffee shop when I get older!” Our students are showing interests in things that never crossed their minds of doing! We are excited for them to see what they can and will accomplish when they get older!

