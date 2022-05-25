NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte mothers, elementary school teacher heartbroken over Texas school shooting

At least 18 children and one teacher have been killed.
Families and the community are hurting after hearing about a massacre inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Families and the community are hurting after hearing about a massacre inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.

The latest count said 18 children and one teacher have died.

“That’s a call I never want to experience,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg School mom Laquanda Acker.

“I could never say that I understand. I don’t want to understand. I don’t want to go through it. But in these days and times, you just don’t know.”

Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas elementary school

Acker had her own scare last Thursday when an armed student showed up at Ranson Middle School where she dropped off her 13-year-old, Tamara.

“Always fear. Could we be next? Could my child’s school be next?” asked Acker.

The gun found at Tamara’s school last week is one of 28 found on CMS campuses this school year.

Jennifer Sale, a teacher at Winding Springs Elementary, a CMS school, knows no weapons have been found where she teaches. However, that doesn’t change her reaction to the latest school shooting.

“I just can’t fathom another school, another body of students, another set of teachers, another set of lives...it’s happening too much,” she said.

“As a teacher, having to think about how to protect 30 kids or 20 kids in a classroom or 100 something, 200 kids in a hall, you know, what do you do?”

She’s also a mother of two and knows the parents, the students, the school, and the community in Uvalde must be gripped with grief beyond comprehension.

“Just some type of peace, one day,” she said about what she hopes for the parents that lost their children.

“That day will definitely not be today and it will probably not be for days, months, years to come. But just giving them some type of prayers for peace one day. For closure, for understanding, for justice, for something, some type of peace.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

