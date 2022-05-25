NC DHHS Flu
CATS driver retains attorney after man fires shots into bus

The safety concerns among drivers have accelerated
Days after a shooting involving a 37-year-old man and a CATS bus, the operator who was driving at the time has retained an attorney.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Days after a shooting involving a 37-year-old man and a CATS bus, the operator who was driving at the time has retained an attorney.

“Just concerning because this seems to be a trend. We’re seeing a lot of negative interactions with passengers in the CATS bus system,” said attorney Ken Harris.

He is now representing the operator who was driving her bus last Tuesday night in south Charlotte when police say Jason Wright fired multiple shots into the bus.

Although Wright was arrested, the safety concerns among drivers have accelerated.

“She’s very concerned about making sure not only that her future is preserved but something is done to protect CATS drivers overall,” Harris said.

Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders

He says moving forward, he and his team will conduct their own investigation. He says they will also be asking CATS to implement several programs, including a counseling program for drivers.

“The first thing would be a PEP program, passenger education program that not only educates passengers in the CATS system, about their rights, but we also want passengers in the CATS system to understand what their responsibilities are,” he said.

Harris says they will also push for a driver safety program that protects drivers with more security.

“Now is the time for us to have bulletproof glass on the buses. Because a number of these recent interactions or shootings that occurred from outside of the bus, into the bus,” Harris said.

Last Friday, CATS CEO John Lewis issued a video statement where he addressed concerns.

“CATS has a zero-tolerance policy for violence, threats or harm towards our employees, operators and riders,” Lewis said. “CATS has also increased security patrols of our system and strengthened partnerships with law enforcement. We’ve also begun testing a camera system on buses where riders can see themselves in real-time as they enter the bus.”

As far as the driver, Harris did not go into detail about her status.

“Can’t disclose particular aspects of her work situation, but I will say that she has been greatly affected by this incident,” Harris added.

He says their independent investigation will also determine if any kind of potential lawsuit is warranted.

CATS did not return a request for comment about the latest development, as of Tuesday night.

