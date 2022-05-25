Caldwell Community College baseball team, loaded with local talent, headed to Junior College World Series in Greeneville, Tenn.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell Community College baseball team is headed to the Junior College World Series in Greeneville, TN, on Saturday, and they’re going as the #1 seed.

The Cobras wrapped up the season with a 46-7 record. The team will take on St. Cloud Tech from Minnesota in the first game at 4:30 p.m. on May 28. The NJCAAA Division III Baseball World Series is scheduled from Saturday to next Thursday at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, TN, on the campus of Tusculum University.

There are seven automatic qualifiers plus one at-large bid that will make up the field for the World Series. The Cobras were one of those seven automatic qualifiers after winning the mid-Atlantic district title last week.

Caldwell defeated Surry Community College 9-1 in the championship game of the Region 10 Division III tournament at Moor Park in Mooresville, then beat Community College of Allegheny County of Pittsburgh, PA, for the Mid-Atlantic District championship series.

There are eight players from Rowan County on the Caldwell team, including: third baseman Cole Hales (Carson High), Hayden Setzer (East Rowan High), CP Pyle (Carson), Jonathan Spry (North Rowan), Steven Smith (West Rowan), Scout Nichols (West Rowan), JT Fecteau (West Rowan) and Chase Drinkard (Carson).

