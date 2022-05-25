Billy Graham Rapid Response Team sending chaplains to Uvalde, Texas following elementary school shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are responding to Uvalde, Texas, after 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed at an elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

“As a father of four young children, my heart is heavy to hear about this tragic mass shooting at an elementary school,” said Josh Holland, international director of the BG-RRT. “We are sending our crisis-trained chaplains to comfort people, listen and cry with them and share God’s love with those who have been impacted by this horrific tragedy.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said several others have been injured, including two police officers. Abbott said the suspect shot his grandmother before the shooting rampage at Robb Elementary school just after noon.

For more information on the ministry, visit BillyGraham.org/RRT.

READ ALSO: GRAPHIC: All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.