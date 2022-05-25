Another cool day before a First Alert for returning storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will dominate the forecast again today, though there won’t be a lot of rain, there also won’t be a lot of sunshine.

Clouds and cool temps dominate again today

First Alert: Severe weather risk Thursday PM

Holiday weekend looks dry and much warmer

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Temperatures today will again struggle to get much above the middle 70s around Charlotte, though it will be cooler up along the Interstate 40 corridor and warmer - closer to 80 degrees - south of Charlotte where a few breaks of sunshine should develop, perhaps prompting a stray late-day shower there.

Lots of clouds again today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area with afternoon readings getting no higher then the middle 70s for the 3rd straight day. Cooler yet near I-40, warmer southeast of CLT where there's a little better chance for a few breaks of sun. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/blD6KYEoRL — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 25, 2022

As the southerly flow picks up, a few spotty showers may break out overnight. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 60s.

On Thursday, our next cold front will slowly move into the region from the west, ushering in yet another round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which will likely be severe. Timing-wise, impacts look highest Thursday evening through Friday morning, with damaging wind gusts and large hail the greatest threats. In advance of the front, we’ll likely see afternoon readings jump into the lower 80s Thursday.

FIRST ALERT: Several rounds of showers & potentially severe thunderstorms will cross the @wbtv_news area Thurs/Friday. The greatest risk appears to come Thursday night into Friday morning with damaging wind gusts & hail, though a brief tornado is possible. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/WkQmic6J1W — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 25, 2022

Rain chances will continue on the high side through the first half of our Friday before drier conditions work in for Friday afternoon and the weekend.

Highs Friday will be close to 80 degrees followed by lower 80s Saturday and middle 80s Sunday before inching up to near 90 degrees on Monday. The Memorial Day weekend appears to be mainly dry with lots of sunshine, though stray pop-up thundershower can’t be ruled out on Monday.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.