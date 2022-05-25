NC DHHS Flu
Another cool day before a First Alert for returning storms

Temperatures today will again struggle to get much above the middle 70s around Charlotte.
By Al Conklin
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will dominate the forecast again today, though there won’t be a lot of rain, there also won’t be a lot of sunshine.

  • Clouds and cool temps dominate again today
  • First Alert: Severe weather risk Thursday PM
  • Holiday weekend looks dry and much warmer

Temperatures today will again struggle to get much above the middle 70s around Charlotte, though it will be cooler up along the Interstate 40 corridor and warmer - closer to 80 degrees - south of Charlotte where a few breaks of sunshine should develop, perhaps prompting a stray late-day shower there.

As the southerly flow picks up, a few spotty showers may break out overnight. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 60s.

On Thursday, our next cold front will slowly move into the region from the west, ushering in yet another round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which will likely be severe. Timing-wise, impacts look highest Thursday evening through Friday morning, with damaging wind gusts and large hail the greatest threats. In advance of the front, we’ll likely see afternoon readings jump into the lower 80s Thursday.

Rain chances will continue on the high side through the first half of our Friday before drier conditions work in for Friday afternoon and the weekend.

Highs Friday will be close to 80 degrees followed by lower 80s Saturday and middle 80s Sunday before inching up to near 90 degrees on Monday. The Memorial Day weekend appears to be mainly dry with lots of sunshine, though stray pop-up thundershower can’t be ruled out on Monday.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

