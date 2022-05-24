NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SCDHEC monitoring several after contact with monkeypox-positive person

The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high risk of infection.
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several South Carolinians are being monitored after having flight contact with a person who tested positive for monkeypox in the UK, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Tuesday.

DHEC said the individuals will be monitored until Wednesday. Health officials are following CDC guidance on possible symptoms, which include fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue.

The contacts so far have no symptoms, SCDHEC said.

It is unclear at this time if the flight went through South Carolina and QCN is working to learn more.

So far there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in South Carolina.

SCDHEC released the following statement to WMBF News:

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates and occasionally jumps to people. It belongs to the same virus family as smallpox.

Most human cases have been in central and west Africa and outbreaks have been relatively limited.

The illness was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were two outbreaks of a “pox-like” disease in research monkeys — thus the name monkeypox. The first known human infection was in 1970, in a young boy in a remote part of Congo.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS AND HOW IS IT TREATED?

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue. People with more serious illnesses may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Most people recover within about two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, monkeypox can be fatal for up to 6% of cases and is thought to be more severe in children.

Smallpox vaccines are effective against monkeypox and anti-viral drugs are also being developed.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommended all suspected cases be isolated and that high-risk contacts be offered a smallpox vaccine. The U.K. is offering high-risk contacts the smallpox vaccine and recommending anyone who might be infected to isolate until they recover.

The U.S. has 1,000 doses of a vaccine approved for the prevention of monkeypox and smallpox, plus more than 100 million doses of an older-generation smallpox vaccine in a government stockpile, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car ran into several bushes before striking a wall at the entrance to The Crescent.
One dead after car runs off Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury and crashes into wall
Stephanie Broyles, 29, and Kenneth Dwayne Woodward Jr., 36, were charged.
Drug bust on construction site leads to charges for two
CATS Bus crash Monday afternoon
CATS bus drives off road on I-77, driver injured
Spotty showers across the WBTV area this morning will pick up in intensity around the Charlotte...
First Alert: Severe Storms continue to move throughout area with Tornado Watches in place
Harrisburg home storm damage
Severe storm causes major damages to homes in Cabarrus County and roads in Charlotte

Latest News

Knollwood Elementary School 4th grade students at the Biltmore House in Asheville, North Carolina
Knollwood Elementary fourth grade explores the North Carolina mountains
Eric Albright and Robert Carson were honored.
Kannapolis Police officer and civilian employee receive department’s highest awards
Campers are starting to fill up the various campgrounds near Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Reserved grandstand seating sold out for this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
A Massachusetts-based fresh food manufacturer will build a food manufacturing facility in...
Food manufacturer to build facility in Gaston County, create over 200 jobs