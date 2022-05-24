Police in Salisbury charge man for inappropriately touching teen girl

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have charged a 41-year-old man with inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl.

Fredy Reyes Alberto was charged with one count of taking indecent liberties with a child. Police say the alleged incident occurred between April 20 and May 2.

Police say the victim was an acquaintance of Alberto. He was arrested at a residence on Camp Road on Monday.

Alberto is now out of jail on $50,000 bond.

