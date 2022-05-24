NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police in Salisbury charge man for inappropriately touching teen girl

Fredy Reyes Alberto was charged by police on Monday.
Fredy Reyes Alberto was charged by police on Monday.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have charged a 41-year-old man with inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl.

Fredy Reyes Alberto was charged with one count of taking indecent liberties with a child. Police say the alleged incident occurred between April 20 and May 2.

Police say the victim was an acquaintance of Alberto. He was arrested at a residence on Camp Road on Monday.

Alberto is now out of jail on $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car ran into several bushes before striking a wall at the entrance to The Crescent.
One dead after car runs off Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury and crashes into wall
Spotty showers across the WBTV area this morning will pick up in intensity around the Charlotte...
First Alert: Severe Storms continue to move throughout area with Tornado Watches in place
Police were called to Burkland Drive early Monday morning after a man and a woman were shot.
One killed, two injured after shooting prompts chase, crash in northeast Charlotte
Gastonia Police said they have arrest warrants for 19-year-old Ja’Kelon Duval in connection...
Police: 19-year-old wanted in deadly Gastonia shooting turns himself in
CATS Bus crash Monday afternoon
CATS bus drives off road on I-77, driver injured

Latest News

The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
NC health leaders warn about Jif products under recall due to possible salmonella contamination
Stewart Haas Racing and Haas F1 Team Crossover last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team getting ready for Monaco Grand Prix
Stephanie Broyles, 29, and Kenneth Dwayne Woodward Jr., 36, were charged.
Drug bust on construction site leads to charges for two
Located in the heart of downtown Concord, the Cabarrus Center for Innovation and...
Cabarrus Center Retail Lab graduates 10 local entrepreneurs, awards 5 grants