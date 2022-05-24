Officials investigating fire at Gastonia church

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators are looking into what caused a church in Gaston County to catch fire early Monday morning.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of Landmark Baptist Church in the Crowders Mountain part of Gastonia. Much of the roof is gone, and the sanctuary has extensive damage.

This is the damage left behind after a fire ripped through the sanctuary of Landmark Baptist Church in Gastonia Monday morning. The pastor says they will rebuild. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/OLT1vCDjd6 — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) May 24, 2022

But, no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Crews were on the scene today at Landmark Baptist Church meeting with the pastor and assessing some of this damage.

