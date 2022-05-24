NC DHHS Flu
Officials investigating fire at Gastonia church

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of Landmark Baptist Church in the Crowders Mountain part of Gastonia.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators are looking into what caused a church in Gaston County to catch fire early Monday morning.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of Landmark Baptist Church in the Crowders Mountain part of Gastonia. Much of the roof is gone, and the sanctuary has extensive damage.

But, no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Crews were on the scene today at Landmark Baptist Church meeting with the pastor and assessing some of this damage.

READ ALSO: Federal agents assisting with investigation into fire intentionally set at York County church

