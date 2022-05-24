NWS confirms tornado touched down during Monday’s storms

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Experts from the National Weather Service spread out across the area Tuesday to survey damage from Monday’s storms.

One of the hardest-hit neighborhoods was off Camelot Drive and Somerset Lane in Harrisburg. Early Tuesday morning, a huge tree that had been uprooted was lying in the front yard of one home, with caution tape wrapped around the yard.

NWS confirmed Tuesday the damage in the area came from an EF-1 tornado.

An EF-1 tornado was reported in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties. (First Alert Weather)

Brent Whichel’s home did not receive any significant damage, but the yard had tree branches and debris everywhere. One came down and damaged a shed in his backyard.

“I looked out the window and it was like buckets coming down. I saw the wind pushing it one direction and immediately it switched went another and I knew we were in trouble. All of the limbs, you look outside our window, all you can see is green,” Whichel said Monday.

Ten homes in the Camelot Drive subdivision were damaged, with a tree coming through one house. The homeowners weren’t there at the time.

A car was also damaged. The good news in the subdivision is no one was hurt.

Damage along Rocky River Road in northeast Charlotte was still visible Tuesday morning, with trees on cars, snapped trees and a heavily-damaged SUV seen.

The tornado that hit the Camelot Drive area originated off Rocky River Road, lifting close to a nearby elementary school.

The NWS teams were scheduled to be in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties during the late-morning hours on Tuesday before surveying damage in Spartanburg County, S.C., during the afternoon.

Additional surveys may be conducted on Wednesday in Chester County, S.C. and Union County, N.C., according to the NWS.

