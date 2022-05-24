NWS set to survey damage after Monday’s strong storms

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Experts from the National Weather Service are expected to spread out across the area Tuesday and survey damage from Monday’s storms.

One of the hardest-hit neighborhoods was off Camelot Drive and Somerset Lane in Harrisburg. Early Tuesday morning, a huge tree that had been uprooted was lying in the front yard of one home, with caution tape wrapped around the yard.

Caution tape was wrapped around a front yard after a tree was uprooted during Monday's storms in Harrisburg. (Source: WBTV)

Brent Whichel’s home did not receive any significant damage, but the yard had tree branches and debris everywhere. One came down and damaged a shed in his backyard.

“I looked out the window and it was like buckets coming down. I saw the wind pushing it one direction and immediately it switched went another and I knew we were in trouble. All of the limbs, you look outside our window, all you can see is green,” Whichel said Monday.

In a Harrisburg neighborhood off Camelot Drive and Somerset Lane, debris can be seen everywhere with trees uprooted that landed on multiple homes.

Ten homes in the Camelot Drive subdivision were damaged, with a tree coming through one house. The homeowners weren’t there at the time.

A car was also damaged. The good news in the subdivision is no one was hurt.

