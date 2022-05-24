NWS possibly visiting Chester County to survey potential tornado damage

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - It could take a little bit longer to find out if the severe weather brought a tornado to Chester County.

There is a good chance the National Weather Service could survey the Great Falls area, but not until Wednesday.

The emergency management director says they have been talking to National Weather Service when the tornado warning started. And it is a good chance we will see a team come out in the Great Falls area Wednesday to survey.

All had calmed in Chester County after some tense moments in a tornado warning.

NWS confirms tornado touched down during Monday’s storms

”Pretty much no damage was reported. Some limbs and small trees but nothing major,” says Emergency Management Director, Ed Darby.

That is until Ed Darby got a phone call Tuesday morning. A farm out in the Great Falls area had trees snapped in half and it looked like a tornado could have swept through. When the Emergency Management Director gave NWS the address, he got some important information.

”They said that address was exactly where they thought there was some rotation,” he says.

The damage is on Dewitt and Golf Course Roads in Chester County. The emergency management director says a woman called in saying her trees around her farm looked like they were snapped off. That is what the surveyors will possibly come here to look at tomorrow. If it was a tornado, they want to figure out how strong and the path it took. If it was not a tornado, they want to find out if it could have been straight-line winds.

Looking around the land it is not hard to see why NWS would come out. Trees snapped like twigs left a maze of destruction. Some even looked upside down as the tops lay broken on the ground.

”Our first concerns are life safety. Trees. They can be replaced,” he says.

The trees however were a great indicator. Darby says if it wasn’t for the phone call, they might not have known an event big enough to call the NWS in even happened.

”If a roof has blown off, yeah we’ll know. But if it’s just people see some trees down there might now be a report about it because it’s not damaged enough to call 911,” he says.

Darby says those reports are crucial to getting data that can later help track patterns or even get grants to rebuild. So the emergency management team can keep helping the people living in the county.

”It’s personal to us. Everything’s Chester to us. We want to take care of our people,” he says.

If NWS comes down, which is looking very likely, Darby says it will be tomorrow morning or afternoon. We will be in touch with the surveying team to find out if it was a tornado that caused those trees you just saw to snap.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.