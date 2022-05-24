NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NWS possibly visiting Chester County to survey potential tornado damage

All had calmed in Chester County after some tense moments in a tornado warning.
This is on Dewitt and Golf Course Roads in Chester County.
This is on Dewitt and Golf Course Roads in Chester County.(Source: (Morgan Newell, WBTV))
By Morgan Newell
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - It could take a little bit longer to find out if the severe weather brought a tornado to Chester County.

There is a good chance the National Weather Service could survey the Great Falls area, but not until Wednesday.

The emergency management director says they have been talking to National Weather Service when the tornado warning started. And it is a good chance we will see a team come out in the Great Falls area Wednesday to survey.

All had calmed in Chester County after some tense moments in a tornado warning.

NWS confirms tornado touched down during Monday’s storms

”Pretty much no damage was reported. Some limbs and small trees but nothing major,” says Emergency Management Director, Ed Darby.

That is until Ed Darby got a phone call Tuesday morning. A farm out in the Great Falls area had trees snapped in half and it looked like a tornado could have swept through. When the Emergency Management Director gave NWS the address, he got some important information.

”They said that address was exactly where they thought there was some rotation,” he says.

The damage is on Dewitt and Golf Course Roads in Chester County. The emergency management director says a woman called in saying her trees around her farm looked like they were snapped off. That is what the surveyors will possibly come here to look at tomorrow. If it was a tornado, they want to figure out how strong and the path it took. If it was not a tornado, they want to find out if it could have been straight-line winds.

Looking around the land it is not hard to see why NWS would come out. Trees snapped like twigs left a maze of destruction. Some even looked upside down as the tops lay broken on the ground.

”Our first concerns are life safety. Trees. They can be replaced,” he says.

The trees however were a great indicator. Darby says if it wasn’t for the phone call, they might not have known an event big enough to call the NWS in even happened.

”If a roof has blown off, yeah we’ll know. But if it’s just people see some trees down there might now be a report about it because it’s not damaged enough to call 911,” he says.

Darby says those reports are crucial to getting data that can later help track patterns or even get grants to rebuild. So the emergency management team can keep helping the people living in the county.

”It’s personal to us. Everything’s Chester to us. We want to take care of our people,” he says.

If NWS comes down, which is looking very likely, Darby says it will be tomorrow morning or afternoon. We will be in touch with the surveying team to find out if it was a tornado that caused those trees you just saw to snap.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car ran into several bushes before striking a wall at the entrance to The Crescent.
One dead after car runs off Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury and crashes into wall
Stephanie Broyles, 29, and Kenneth Dwayne Woodward Jr., 36, were charged.
Drug bust on construction site leads to charges for two
CATS Bus crash Monday afternoon
CATS bus drives off road on I-77, driver injured
Spotty showers across the WBTV area this morning will pick up in intensity around the Charlotte...
First Alert: Severe Storms continue to move throughout area with Tornado Watches in place
Harrisburg home storm damage
Severe storm causes major damages to homes in Cabarrus County and roads in Charlotte

Latest News

CATS riders have started complaining about "ghost buses" or buses that don't show up as...
Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders
One of the hardest-hit neighborhoods was off Camelot Drive and Somerset Lane in Harrisburg.
Surveying storm damage
The reserved grandstand seating is sold out for this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600.
Campers dodge rain ahead of Coca-Cola 600
CMS Police are stepping in after district officials say a prank went too far.
Police investigating Myers Park HS vandalism