NC health leaders warn about Jif products under recall due to possible salmonella contamination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is advising people not to eat or serve certain Jif brand peanut butter products that are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

J.M Smucker Company issued a voluntary recall of select Jif peanut butter products on May 20, state health leaders said.

According to the NCDHHS, 14 cases of salmonella related to this outbreak have been identified in 12 states. In N.C., there has been one case associated with the outbreak to date.

The 14 national cases of salmonella have resulted in two hospitalizations, a news release stated.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, but can cause serious illness in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems, according to health officials.

The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to eat or serve Jif brand peanut butter with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425, with “425″ at the end of the first seven numbers, the release stated.

This recall impacts creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced-fat peanut butter products.

Those with questions can visit this website or call (800) 828-9980 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

