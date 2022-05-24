Mecklenburg County offering COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5 to 11

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is now offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters for children ages 5 to 11.

“The booster for children 5 to11 years old comes at an opportune time,” said Paige Bennett, deputy director for Mecklenburg County Public Heath. “The booster provides a significant increase in protection against serious illness, hospitalization, death and long-term complications from COVID-19 ahead of summer activities like vacations, camps and play dates.”

While the booster is now available, the number of children in North Carolina getting the vaccine is still pretty low.

An overnight check of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ website shows that the percentage of those between 5 and 11 years old who’ve had at least one dose of a vaccine is only 27%.

For those children who did get the vaccine, MCPH is giving out Pfizer boosters. Children ages 5 to 11 can get one five months after their most recent vaccine dose.

Those boosters are available at both public health department locations:

Southeast Health Department – 249 Billingsley Road, Charlotte

Northwest Health Department – 2845 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte

Parents can also check with their doctor, pharmacy or other community clinic.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are free regardless of insurance or immigration status, according to county health officials.

