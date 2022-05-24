Knollwood Elementary fourth grade explores the North Carolina mountains

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Another in a series of stories provided to WBTV by Communications Ambassadors with Rowan-Salisbury Schools, written by Meredith Barbour: – The adventure began for the fourth graders at Knollwood Elementary School earlier this year. After loading the buses at 6 a.m., they traveled to Asheville to begin their expedition.

In fourth grade, students learn about the history of North Carolina and the three different regions of the state. For this expedition, students had the opportunity to see and experience things they had learned about in the classroom.

For the first day, students explored the Biltmore House, visited the Biltmore Legacy Museum, and participated in the Antler Hill Farm program. Students enjoyed dinner at the Moose Café in Asheville and spent the night in a hotel.

The second day, students went to Gem Mountain, where they got to do their own gem mining. After lunch, they traveled to the Catawba Science Center. After they arrived, they went to the Planetarium for a show, participated in a squid dissection program, and got “Enerjazzed”.

“Enerjazzed” was a program where students used magnets, lasers, and more to investigate all kinds of energy. These activities allowed them to see what they had learned about the moon and the different types of energies in new and exciting ways. Students returned to school excited to share what they had seen and learned with their families and friends.

