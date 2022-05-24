NC DHHS Flu
Food manufacturer to build facility in Gaston County, create over 200 jobs

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A fresh food manufacturer will create hundreds of new jobs and invest tens of millions of dollars in Gaston County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.

According to the governor, Hans Kissle Company will build a food manufacturing facility in Apple Creek Corporate Center. It will create approximately 219 new jobs and represents an investment of more than $42.2 million, a news release stated.

“North Carolina’s agricultural and manufacturing legacy continues to attract growing companies to counties like Gaston,” Cooper said. “Our skilled workforce and great quality of life are key ingredients for our thriving manufacturing industry.”

Hans Kissle manufactures prepared foods for supermarkets and foodservice customers throughout the United States.

Since opening as an in-house commissary for a Massachusetts grocery chain in 1984, the company now serves a menu of 700 items, including entrees, delicatessen salads, side dishes, quiches and other ready-to-eat foods, the release stated.

The company’s expansion to the southeastern U.S. will increase production and distribution capacity for its food items and add approximately 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space, according to the governor’s office.

