Drug bust on construction site leads to charges for two

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were charged after deputies say they were found with drugs and other items at a construction site.

Stephanie Renee Broyles, 29, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor assault in Gaston County. Kenneth Dwayne Woodward Jr., 36, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting an officer and four counts of failure to appear in court in Iredell and Rowan counties.

Deputies received a call on Thursday in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road at a construction site in the 1000 block of Stirewalt Road and Crystal Creek Drive in China Grove. Deputies say they found Broyles sitting on the bridge connecting to the street. After speaking with Broyles, they found a plastic bag filled with crystal meth in her pocket. Broyles said she found the bag on the ground.

More crystal meth was found in the van, along with drills, saw blades and a catalytic converter.

As deputies searched the area they noticed a man’s leg sticking out from under the bridge. According to the report, the man, now identified as Woodward, tried to run but fell into the creek before trying to run again. Deputies used a stun gun to stop Woodward.

Woodward allegedly told deputies that he hid from them because he knew he was wanted on outstanding warrants. Deputies say they found a small plastic bag containing crystal meth under the bridge where Woodward was hiding. They also found his ID in the creek.

Broyles and Woodward were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center. Bond for Broyles was set at $1000, bond for Woodward is $24,000. Both Broyles and Woodward are due in court on June 8.

