Clouds dominate next two days; First Alert for more severe weather Thursday night into Friday

By Al Conklin
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will dominate the forecast through Wednesday, though there won’t be a lot of rain and the severe weather risk is on the low side.

  • Cloudy and cooler 70s for the mid-week
  • First Alert: More severe weather late Thursday
  • Most of the holiday weekend looks dry and warm

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Temperatures both today and Wednesday will struggle to get much above the middle 70s around Charlotte, though it will be cooler up along the Interstate 40 corridor and warmer - closer to 80 degrees - south of Charlotte where a few breaks of sunshine may develop. In between, a little drizzle may break out overnight or even a couple of showers in southern sections. Lows tonight will bottom out near 60 degrees.

By Thursday, our next cold front will be moving into the region, ushering in yet another round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which will likely be severe. Timing-wise, impacts look highest Thursday evening through Friday morning but stay tuned for updates as we get a little closer. In advance of the front, we’ll likely see afternoon readings jump into the lower 80s Thursday.

If the long-range model data holds true, drier conditions will work in for the second half of Friday and last through most of the holiday weekend. Highs Friday will be close to 80 degrees followed by lower 80s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday and Monday.

Saturday and Sunday should be dry with lots of sunshine but a thunderstorm risk enters the forecast picture on Memorial Day.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Next few days weather
Storms winding down with First Alert in place Thursday and Friday

