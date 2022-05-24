NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus Convention Visitors Bureau seeing hotel occupancy now ahead of pre-pandemic levels

Governor Cooper to visit track on Thursday
Campers are starting to fill up the various campgrounds near Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Campers are starting to fill up the various campgrounds near Charlotte Motor Speedway.
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s the kind of thing that tourism officials have waited for more than two years to say; hotel occupancy is heading in the right direction.

“We are thrilled to welcome race fans back to Cabarrus County,” said Julie Hinson, Communications Director for the Cabarrus Convention Visitors Bureau. “Over the past few months we’ve seen hotel occupancy levels trending ahead of pre-pandemic levels, so that’s being driven by leisure travelers.”

The hospitality industry was one of the segments hardest hit by the pandemic. In 2020 after restrictions went into place, Cabarrus County reported that $24 million in hotel revenue was lost just between March and September. That was a 60% drop from 2019 and meant a loss of over $540,000 in local taxes.

It’s significant too since tourism is responsible for more than 4600 local jobs and almost $500 million in visitor spending. 1400 jobs were lost just in the hotel category during the March-September, 2020, period.

“It’s been quite devastating for us here in Cabarrus County,” Donna Carpenter, President and CEO of the Cabarrus Convention Visitors Bureau said at the time.

Local officials say they’re happy to see crowds coming back into Cabarrus for the Coca-Cola 600 weekend, and also for Circle K Speed Street to come to Concord from uptown Charlotte.

“Charlotte Motor Speedway is the new home for Circle K Speed Street so there will be all new offerings there for food and music, driver appearances, that’s really exciting,” Hinson added.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip and regional mayors will join Charlotte Motor Speedway officials on Thursday to preview Circle K Speed Street and the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend. The special guests will tour the all-new Circle K Speed Street entertainment zone where fans from 50 states and 12 foreign countries will enjoy concerts, food and interactive activities leading up to the historic 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday night.

Fans are now hoping for good weather leading to and through the Memorial Day weekend.

“So we’re spending the whole week over there at the Camping World and just taking in everything and very excited,” said Kathy and Kenny Carpenter. They are making their first visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Probably just tour the different cities, yeah, definitely interested in the history of the downtowns, so right now we’re on our way to go see Denny Hamlin, do the Dale Trail.”

“There’s ton of indoor and outdoor attractions to see and do around the region,” Hinson added. She says visitors should pick up a free Visitor’s Guide from the CVB, 10099 Weddington Rd Ext. Suite 102 in Concord, or from the CVB van that will be set up at the speedway.

