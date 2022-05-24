Attorney General Stein recovering in hospital after suffering stroke

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s attorney general is recovering in the hospital after suffering a minor stroke.

Attorney General Josh Stein shared in a social media post that he was walking his dog with his wife on Monday when he began to have stroke-like symptoms.

The 55-year-old said that he underwent a successful procedure to remove a small blood clot.

“I’m feeling back to normal now and am beyond blessed to have no lingering effects. My doctor wants me to stay here for another day or two to get some rest before I get back to work. Anna is my hero for recognizing that something was wrong and insisting that I go to the hospital,” Stein said in the post.

For more on the signs of a stroke and how minutes count -- click here.

