Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old from Fayetteville, N.C.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are no longer searching for an abducted child from Fayetteville.

Officers reported she was found safe about half an hour after the Amber Alert was issued.

Anyone with information should call the Fayetteville Police Department immediately at 910-605-6393, 910-605-6393 or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.