Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old from Fayetteville, N.C.

She was reported safe half an hour after the alert was issued.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ivory Devana Quinones.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ivory Devana Quinones.(N.C. Department of Public Safety)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are no longer searching for an abducted child from Fayetteville.

Officers reported she was found safe about half an hour after the Amber Alert was issued.

Anyone with information should call the Fayetteville Police Department immediately at 910-605-6393, 910-605-6393 or call 911 or *HP.

