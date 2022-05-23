First Alert: Unsettled weather continues with Tornado Warnings in some counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong to severe storms are possible into early tonight, with rain and storms diminishing in coverage overnight.

Tuesday will be our coolest day of the week, with highs in the mid-70s, with mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers. Another round of rain and storms are possible late Thursday into Friday, as a cold front moves through.

A Tornado Warning is in place for Cleveland and Rutherford County until 7:45 pm.

Severe storm causes major damages to homes in Cabarrus County

Storm threat lingers into early Monday night.

Storm threat lingers into early Monday night.

Mostly cloudy and milder for Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s.

First Alert: Late Thursday into Friday, with more rain and storms likely.

WBTV Power Outage Resources

⛈️ Reports of trees and powerlines down in East Mecklenburg & SW Cabarrus County continue to come in... @DukeEnergy reporting ≈5k customers without power in this area. #ncwx #cltwx @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/DL0lyRHqNS — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) May 23, 2022

Scattered rain and storms will linger into early tonight, with strong to severe storms possible. Cloudy skies will continue overnight, with low temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with a few isolated rain showers possible. The best chance for rain will be for Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Tuesday will be our coolest day of the week, with highs in the mid-70s for the piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains.

7 Day Precipitation Chances (WBTV)

More breaks of sunshine return for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A First Alert has been issued for late Thursday into Friday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Thursday high temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with highs around 80 degrees for Friday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, so stay weather aware.

Drier weather is expected overall for Memorial Day Weekend, with a few isolated storms possible at times. High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s for Saturday, and mid-80s for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware this week!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.