NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

By Jordon Gray, Brendan Hall and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Mississippi police are describing as a “prank gone wrong.”

According to police, three teenagers pulled up to a friend’s house wearing ski masks and holding splat (water) guns that looked real.

Police say the teens’ friend pointed a real gun at them, shooting a 15-year-old in the chest.

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified, according to WLBT.

According to police, two toy assault rifles and one real handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said kids make mistakes but believes these teens should have known better.

“Playing with a gun is not a practical joke. It’s similar to you pulling a BB gun on a police officer and thinking that police officer knows it’s a BB gun or a toy,” he told WLBT.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community holding fundraiser to help family of woman who died from eye cancer
Community held fundraiser to help family of mother who died from eye cancer
Kristiana Rigney is believed to be the youngest person in the U.S. to receive rare heart...
Mooresville woman becomes youngest person to undergo rare heart operation
Erick Brown, 60, is accused of murdering Ronnie Dale Hoots, 61, in Salisbury.
One killed in deadly shooting in Rowan County
Approximately 7,000 customers are without power in Charlotte and the surrounding areas.
Several thousand customers experience outages after showers, storms Saturday afternoon
A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students.
Officer joins students on dance floor at high school prom: ‘We were rocking’

Latest News

There are also fewer U.S. diesel refineries, after years of closures, to make up that...
Diesel prices skyrocket as tankers run dry
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged 24-year-old Alexander Holman in connection with a...
Police arrest 24-year-old in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan