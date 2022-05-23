SLED, sheriff’s office investigating S.C. man’s death after found with clothes shredded, bite marks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There’s an investigation into how a man died after he was found lying on a Chesterfield County road.

Deputies were called to a dirt road earlier this month off Bailey Saw Mill Road in the Ruby area.

They said as they were driving down the road, they saw several dogs in the area. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the man with his clothing shredded and bite marks.

The coroner identified the man as 34-year-old Scottie Brigman. His body has been sent for an autopsy and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results.

The sheriff’s office also said that four dogs have been taken from the area and are being sent for dental impressions.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s crime scene unit was called in to assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.