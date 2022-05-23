NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SLED, sheriff’s office investigating S.C. man’s death after found with clothes shredded, bite marks

Magnifying glass on blue background.
Magnifying glass on blue background.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There’s an investigation into how a man died after he was found lying on a Chesterfield County road.

Deputies were called to a dirt road earlier this month off Bailey Saw Mill Road in the Ruby area.

They said as they were driving down the road, they saw several dogs in the area. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the man with his clothing shredded and bite marks.

The coroner identified the man as 34-year-old Scottie Brigman. His body has been sent for an autopsy and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results.

The sheriff’s office also said that four dogs have been taken from the area and are being sent for dental impressions.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s crime scene unit was called in to assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car ran into several bushes before striking a wall at the entrance to The Crescent.
One dead after car runs off Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury and crashes into wall
Community holding fundraiser to help family of woman who died from eye cancer
Community held fundraiser to help family of mother who died from eye cancer
Police were called to Burkland Drive early Monday morning after a man and a woman were shot.
One killed, two injured after shooting prompts chase, crash in northeast Charlotte
Spotty showers across the WBTV area this morning will pick up in intensity around the Charlotte...
First Alert: Severe Storms continue to move throughout area with Tornado Watches in place
Kristiana Rigney is believed to be the youngest person in the U.S. to receive rare heart...
Mooresville woman becomes youngest person to undergo rare heart operation

Latest News

Trees and powerlines blocking roads in Charlotte
Trees and powerlines blocking roads in Charlotte
CMS is requesting $40 million more dollars to increase teacher pay raises, open and staff two...
CMS board member, Meck. County commissioner discuss county manager’s budget recommendation for 2023
CMS board member, Meck. County commissioner discuss county manager’s budget recommendation for...
CMS board member,Mecklenburg county commissioner discuss county manager’s budget recommendation for 2023
Monkeypox causing concern among global health experts
Monkeypox causing concern among global health experts
One killed in deadly shooting in Rowan County
One killed in deadly shooting in Rowan County