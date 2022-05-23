Severe storm causes major damages to homes in Cabarrus County

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - As serious storms roll through the Carolinas on Monday, some people suffered damages to their homes from trees.

In a Harrisburg neighborhood off Camelot Drive and Somerset Lane, debris can be seen everywhere with trees uprooted that landed on multiple homes.

Unsettled weather continues, with a First Alert late Thursday into Friday

In a Harrisburg neighborhood off Camelot Drive and Somerset Lane, debris can be seen everywhere with trees uprooted that landed on multiple homes.

One tree can be seen through a second-floor window. Thankfully, the Harrisburg Fire Department and homeowners say nobody was injured.

“I looked out the window and it was like buckets coming down,” homeowner Brent Whichel said. “I saw the wind pushing it one direction and immediately it switched went another and I knew we were in trouble. All of the limbs, you look outside our window, all you can see is green. So, for about 30 to 45 seconds it was crazy.”

Storm response. Major damage in Harrisburg. Please avoid area. ⁦@Harrisburg_NC⁩ pic.twitter.com/myV4Rn2Dfp — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) May 23, 2022

Town manager Rob Donham said 10 properties were damaged in the storm with the damage ranging in severity.

In Concord, the city says 3,844 customers lost power during the storm but it is all restored now after an hour and 15 minutes of restoration.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.