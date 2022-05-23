Police arrest 24-year-old in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been arrested and charged in a shooting in southwest Charlotte that left a man dead last month.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives have charged 24-year-old Alexander Holman for the murder of 23-year-old Christian Lawrence Siley.

On May 19, Crime Gun Suppression Team detectives and University Division Crime Reduction Unit officers assisted homicide detectives with Holman’s arrest for an unrelated charge, authorities said.

At the conclusion of an interview with homicide detectives, a warrant for first-degree murder was obtained against Holman for his role in the April 30 homicide, according to CMPD.

The shooting took place around 6 p.m. on April 30 on West Woodlawn Road.

Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

It was one of three shootings that weekend that left three dead and one injured.

