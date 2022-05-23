NC DHHS Flu
Police: 19-year-old wanted in deadly Gastonia shooting turns himself in

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Gastonia that left one dead and another injured turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, 19-year-old Ja’Kelon Duval has been charged by detectives for the May 16 shooting death of 19-year-old Deionte Sparkman and the shooting of a second 19-year-old man.

Investigators have determined that Duval and both victims knew each other.

Gastonia Police asked the public to be on the lookout for Duval, who was considered armed and dangerous. Authorities said the suspect turned himself into detectives Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting at 12:37 p.m. on May 16 in the 600 block of Westwood Circle.

Related: 19-year-old killed, another injured in Gastonia shooting

When officers arrived, Sparkman was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at the hospital, according to law enforcement. The second shooting victim was driven to a local hospital and suffered serious injuries.

