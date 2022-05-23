Police: 19-year-old ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in deadly Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police have obtained arrest warrants for a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left one dead and another injured.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, 19-year-old Ja’Kelon Duval has been charged by detectives for the May 16 shooting death of 19-year-old Deionte Sparkman and the shooting of a second 19-year-old man.

Investigators have determined that Duval and both victims knew each other and they are asking the public for any information about the suspect’s whereabouts.

Police responded to the shooting at 12:37 p.m. on May 16 in the 600 block of Westwood Circle.

When officers arrived, Sparkman was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at the hospital. The second shooting victim was driven to a local hospital and suffered serious injuries.

Police said Duval is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

