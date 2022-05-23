One killed, two injured after shooting prompts chase, crash in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died after a crash in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, it all started on Burkland Drive off Marvin Road, where a man and a woman had been shot.

When police arrived, they saw a vehicle fleeing from the scene and a chase took place, law enforcement said.

That chase ended in a crash on Briarwood Drive, where officers located a person with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead on scene by the CMPD and Medic, authorities said.

According to the CMPD, the man and woman who were wounded during the initial shooting were taken to Atrium Main for minor injuries.

After a foot pursuit and K-9 track, officers said they took the driver of the suspect vehicle into custody.

