NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One killed, two injured after shooting prompts chase, crash in northeast Charlotte

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, it all started on Burkland Drive off Marvin Road, where a man and a woman had been shot.
Stay with WBTV for more details as they come in.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died after a crash in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, it all started on Burkland Drive off Marvin Road, where a man and a woman had been shot.

When police arrived, they saw a vehicle fleeing from the scene and a chase took place, law enforcement said.

That chase ended in a crash on Briarwood Drive, where officers located a person with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead on scene by the CMPD and Medic, authorities said.

According to the CMPD, the man and woman who were wounded during the initial shooting were taken to Atrium Main for minor injuries.

After a foot pursuit and K-9 track, officers said they took the driver of the suspect vehicle into custody.

Stay with WBTV for more details as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community holding fundraiser to help family of woman who died from eye cancer
Community held fundraiser to help family of mother who died from eye cancer
Kristiana Rigney is believed to be the youngest person in the U.S. to receive rare heart...
Mooresville woman becomes youngest person to undergo rare heart operation
Approximately 7,000 customers are without power in Charlotte and the surrounding areas.
Several thousand customers experience outages after showers, storms Saturday afternoon
Erick Brown, 60, is accused of murdering Ronnie Dale Hoots, 61, in Salisbury.
One killed in deadly shooting in Rowan County
A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students.
Officer joins students on dance floor at high school prom: ‘We were rocking’

Latest News

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, it all started on Burkland Drive off Marvin Road,...
One killed, two injured after shooting prompts chase, crash in northeast Charlotte
One killed in Anson County shooting, investigation ongoing
One killed in Anson County shooting, investigation ongoing
Man dies, rescue diver injured during Avery County waterfall recovery
Man dies, rescue diver injured during Avery County waterfall recovery
Fundraiser to help family of woman who died from eye cancer
Fundraiser to help family of woman who died from eye cancer