One dead after car runs off Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury and crashes into wall

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 47-year-old woman died after the car she was driving ran off Jake Alexander Blvd. and crashed into a stone wall near the entrance to The Crescent.

The accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to Salisbury Police.

The woman was driving on Jake Alexander when she drove off the road near Laurel Valley Way. The car ran through bushes in a median before crashing into a stone wall.

Police say the woman may have suffered a medical emergency prior to running off the road. A passenger in the car was not seriously injured.

