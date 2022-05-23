One dead after car runs off Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury and crashes into wall
Accident happened Sunday afternoon near The Crescent entrance
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 47-year-old woman died after the car she was driving ran off Jake Alexander Blvd. and crashed into a stone wall near the entrance to The Crescent.
The accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to Salisbury Police.
The woman was driving on Jake Alexander when she drove off the road near Laurel Valley Way. The car ran through bushes in a median before crashing into a stone wall.
Police say the woman may have suffered a medical emergency prior to running off the road. A passenger in the car was not seriously injured.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.