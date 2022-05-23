NC DHHS Flu
One dead after car runs off Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury and crashes into wall

Accident happened Sunday afternoon near The Crescent entrance
The car ran into several bushes before striking a wall at the entrance to The Crescent.
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 47-year-old woman died after the car she was driving ran off Jake Alexander Blvd. and crashed into a stone wall near the entrance to The Crescent.

The accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to Salisbury Police.

The woman was driving on Jake Alexander when she drove off the road near Laurel Valley Way. The car ran through bushes in a median before crashing into a stone wall.

Police say the woman may have suffered a medical emergency prior to running off the road. A passenger in the car was not seriously injured.

