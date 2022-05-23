NC DHHS Flu
One charged with second-degree murder in fentanyl death of Monroe man

Trenton Butler was charged with multiple crimes
Trenton Butler
Trenton Butler(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the overdose death of 26-year-old Javier Sanchez-Ramirez that occurred in March.

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Trenton Butler of Monroe and charged him with multiple crimes, including death by distribution and second-degree murder.

In March 2022, Sanchez-Ramirez of Monroe was found dead due to an overdose of illicit fentanyl. Detectives identified Butler as the source of supply and a search warrant was issued for his residence in the 300 block of Macedonia Church Road.

Evidence found at Trenton Butler's home
Evidence found at Trenton Butler's home(WBTV)

During the search, USCO detectives located and seized over 800 illicitly pressed pills containing fentanyl. Detectives also located and seized numerous firearms at the Butler’s residence which he cannot legally own due to his prior felony convictions.

Butler was transported to the Union County Jail and received a $1.6 million secured bond. He remains in custody.

“I am proud of our Criminal Investigations division for the hard work and countless hours that went into investigating this case,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “The UCSO will continue to do our part to hold narcotics traffickers accountable for intentionally supplying deadly substances that ultimately ruin and/or end the lives of those in our community.”

