Marine base lockdown caused by inadvertent weapon discharge

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an accidental discharge of a weapon put a U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert on lockdown for several hours.

A base statement says no injuries were reported in the incident Monday at the vast Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center located at Twentynine Palms, 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

The statement says the incident remains under investigation but gives no other details.

A shelter-in-place order was lifted at 12:20 p.m.

The base earlier reported that an anonymous report of shots fired was received at 8:52 a.m.

