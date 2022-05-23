First Alert: Morning rain, but big downpours will impact Monday afternoon commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Although much cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the start of the workweek, rain and thunderstorm chances will remain elevated.

First Alert: AM showers/PM downpours

Cloudy and cooler 70s through mid-week

Strong cold front brings more storms Thursday-Friday

The cool front that sparked late-weekend storms has now stalled across the WBTV viewing area and will be the trigger for more rain today. There can be a shower at just about any point today, but the greatest risk for heavy rain, thunder and lightning will arrive for the afternoon and evening hours. Keep the umbrella and First Alert Weather App handy as you head out the door!

FIRST ALERT: Tropically humid today with lots of clouds & a couple of rounds of rain crossing the @wbtv_news area. Heaviest rain comes to the #CLT area during the afternoon & evening hours. Severe weather risk is on the low end, but local flooding possible. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/G1uYcoj7pG — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 23, 2022

There may be some localized flooding late today in widespread downpours, but the severe weather risk looks most possible in our southeastern counties - Piedmont/Sandhills - this afternoon and evening. Afternoon readings will range from the middle 60s in the mountains to the upper 70s /near 80 degrees around Charlotte.

Spotty showers across the @WBTV_News area this morning will pick up in intensity around the #CLT metro area this afternoon, continuing into the evening hours. Watch for localized flooding! #ncwx #scwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/sCtJKeS4n5 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 23, 2022

Lingering showers and storms this evening will slowly taper down overnight and there may still be a shower around Tuesday morning ahead of what will be a very cloudy and cool day. Highs are only expected to reach the low 70s with high pressure locked into our northeast.

Wednesday will also feature more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 70s.

By Thursday, our next cold front will be moving into the region, ushering in yet another good chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Timing-wise, impacts look highest Thursday evening through Friday morning, but stay tuned for updates as we get a little closer. In advance of the front, we’ll likely see afternoon readings jump into the middle 80s both days.

Unlike last week - when #CLT reached 90°+ 3 straight days - this week will be much cooler - by virtue of more clouds & much better & more widespread rain coverage. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/fpAsb7LwX4 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 23, 2022

Fortunately, we think drier conditions will work in for the second half of Friday and the start of the holiday weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

