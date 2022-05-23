China Grove 7th and 8th graders recently inducted to National Junior Honor Society

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by the China Grove Middle School Communications Ambassador: China Grove Middle School held its National Junior Honor Society induction ceremony earlier this year. Family members were present as the inductees took the NJHS pledge led by Samantha Monday, President of the NJHS for the CGMS chapter.

32 students were inducted for the 21-22 school year. Only students with the highest academic and moral character are inducted each year.

Students go through an application process to be inducted. Current officers led the ceremony with speeches and five candles were lit symbolizing the five pillars associated with membership: scholarship, character, leadership, service, and citizenship. Students are asked to repeat the pledge during the ceremony and upon induction to continually demonstrate these principles and encourage high standards in others.

Since the induction, our NJHS members advised by Ashley Agner, Technology Facilitator, have been busy planning events they would love to see happen. They have ideas from fundraising, community service and sprucing up the outside of our school.

One main thing they are learning is how their ideas will benefit our school and community. Mrs. Agner is doing an amazing job teaching these students values they can carry with them throughout life. We are all so proud of our students and all their accomplishments.

Each student strives to do their best in all they do.

