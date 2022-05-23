NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

China Grove 7th and 8th graders recently inducted to National Junior Honor Society

Students that have been inducted along with former (20-21 school year) NJHS members. Staff in...
Students that have been inducted along with former (20-21 school year) NJHS members. Staff in picture: Ms. Aldridge, Mrs. Agner, and Dr. Baldwin(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by the China Grove Middle School Communications Ambassador: China Grove Middle School held its National Junior Honor Society induction ceremony earlier this year. Family members were present as the inductees took the NJHS pledge led by Samantha Monday, President of the NJHS for the CGMS chapter.

32 students were inducted for the 21-22 school year. Only students with the highest academic and moral character are inducted each year.

Students go through an application process to be inducted. Current officers led the ceremony with speeches and five candles were lit symbolizing the five pillars associated with membership: scholarship, character, leadership, service, and citizenship. Students are asked to repeat the pledge during the ceremony and upon induction to continually demonstrate these principles and encourage high standards in others.

Since the induction, our NJHS members advised by Ashley Agner, Technology Facilitator, have been busy planning events they would love to see happen. They have ideas from fundraising, community service and sprucing up the outside of our school.

One main thing they are learning is how their ideas will benefit our school and community. Mrs. Agner is doing an amazing job teaching these students values they can carry with them throughout life. We are all so proud of our students and all their accomplishments.

Each student strives to do their best in all they do.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car ran into several bushes before striking a wall at the entrance to The Crescent.
One dead after car runs off Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury and crashes into wall
Community holding fundraiser to help family of woman who died from eye cancer
Community held fundraiser to help family of mother who died from eye cancer
Police were called to Burkland Drive early Monday morning after a man and a woman were shot.
One killed, two injured after shooting prompts chase, crash in northeast Charlotte
Kristiana Rigney is believed to be the youngest person in the U.S. to receive rare heart...
Mooresville woman becomes youngest person to undergo rare heart operation
Spotty showers across the WBTV area this morning will pick up in intensity around the Charlotte...
First Alert: Severe Storms continue to move throughout area with Tornado Watches in place

Latest News

Trenton Butler
One charged with second-degree murder in fentanyl death of Monroe man
Trini Hollins
One charged after two people shot at Gastonia business
Gastonia Police said they have arrest warrants for 19-year-old Ja’Kelon Duval in connection...
Police: 19-year-old ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in deadly Gastonia shooting
UCPS introduces program that gives a voice to nonverbal students
Union County school introduces program that gives a voice to nonverbal students