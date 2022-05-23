NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One charged after two people shot at Gastonia business

While responding to the scene officers found one victim at a gas station at the location and another at a convenience store.
Trini Hollins
Trini Hollins(Gastonia Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department has charged a man who shot two people on Sunday.

Officers say Trini Hollins, 53, of Charlotte is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after a 30-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were shot early Sunday morning.

Police: 19-year-old ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in deadly Gastonia shooting

The shooting happened around 5:38 a.m. in the 2500 block of W. Franklin Boulevard. While responding to the scene, officers found one victim at a gas station and another at a convenience store. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives learned that Hollins was recently fired from the business where the shooting took place and he was identified as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for Hollins arrest and he was located by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department later in the day.

Hollins was transported to the Gaston County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car ran into several bushes before striking a wall at the entrance to The Crescent.
One dead after car runs off Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury and crashes into wall
Community holding fundraiser to help family of woman who died from eye cancer
Community held fundraiser to help family of mother who died from eye cancer
Police were called to Burkland Drive early Monday morning after a man and a woman were shot.
One killed, two injured after shooting prompts chase, crash in northeast Charlotte
Kristiana Rigney is believed to be the youngest person in the U.S. to receive rare heart...
Mooresville woman becomes youngest person to undergo rare heart operation
Spotty showers across the WBTV area this morning will pick up in intensity around the Charlotte...
First Alert: Severe Storms continue to move throughout area, causing power outages

Latest News

Trenton Butler
One charged with second-degree murder in fentanyl death of Monroe man
Gastonia Police said they have arrest warrants for 19-year-old Ja’Kelon Duval in connection...
Police: 19-year-old ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in deadly Gastonia shooting
UCPS introduces program that gives a voice to nonverbal students
Union County school introduces program that gives a voice to nonverbal students
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged 24-year-old Alexander Holman in connection with a...
Police arrest 24-year-old in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting