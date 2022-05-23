One charged after two people shot at Gastonia business

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department has charged a man who shot two people on Sunday.

Officers say Trini Hollins, 53, of Charlotte is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after a 30-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were shot early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:38 a.m. in the 2500 block of W. Franklin Boulevard. While responding to the scene, officers found one victim at a gas station and another at a convenience store. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives learned that Hollins was recently fired from the business where the shooting took place and he was identified as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for Hollins arrest and he was located by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department later in the day.

Hollins was transported to the Gaston County Jail where he is being held without bond.

