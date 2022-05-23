Charlotte leaders release first draft of Strategic Mobility Plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders are looking for the public’s input on the future of transportation.

On Friday, they released the first draft of the Strategic Mobility Plan, a map of what transportation in Charlotte could look like in 2040.

This plan is part of the city’s larger Future 2040 Plan. Some of the goals include Vision 2040, a plan to reduce traffic deaths to zero.

Another part of the plan is called 50/50 Mode Share. City leaders would like to see half of the community’s trips made through walking, cycling, and transit instead of one person in one car. Before COVID-19 the city reports only 24% of people do that now.

The city is holding a couple of virtual engagement sessions to get the public’s input on the Strategic Mobility Plan. The first will be this Thursday at 6 p.m. and another is on Tuesday, May 31, at 12 p.m.

Residents can also leave their thoughts on the plan on the special website the city created.

A public hearing before the city council will happen on June 13 and the city could vote on this plan at the end of June.

