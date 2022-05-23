NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte leaders release first draft of Strategic Mobility Plan

A public hearing before the city council will happen on June 13 and the city could vote on this plan at the end of June.
This plan is part of the city's larger Future 2040 Plan.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders are looking for the public’s input on the future of transportation.

On Friday, they released the first draft of the Strategic Mobility Plan, a map of what transportation in Charlotte could look like in 2040.

This plan is part of the city’s larger Future 2040 Plan. Some of the goals include Vision 2040, a plan to reduce traffic deaths to zero.

Another part of the plan is called 50/50 Mode Share. City leaders would like to see half of the community’s trips made through walking, cycling, and transit instead of one person in one car. Before COVID-19 the city reports only 24% of people do that now.

The city is holding a couple of virtual engagement sessions to get the public’s input on the Strategic Mobility Plan. The first will be this Thursday at 6 p.m. and another is on Tuesday, May 31, at 12 p.m.

Residents can also leave their thoughts on the plan on the special website the city created.

A public hearing before the city council will happen on June 13 and the city could vote on this plan at the end of June.

