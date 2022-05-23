NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte gas prices average $4.37 a gallon for regular gasoline

More than 50% plan to drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 14.1 cents over the last week, sitting at $4.37 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. The price is 77 cents higher than the previous eight-year high of $3.60 a gallon on May 23, 2014.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 49.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.50 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $4.19 per gallon as of May 22 while the most expensive is $4.49 a gallon, a difference of 30 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.51 per gallon, analysts said.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.36, up 13 cents from last week’s $4.23 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year. Though, prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year. Whether or not we’re able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky high prices.”

