Charlotte FC gets back to their winning ways at home

Andre Shinyashiki getting ready pregame before Charlotte FC beats Vancouver
Andre Shinyashiki getting ready pregame before Charlotte FC beats Vancouver(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After having their 4 game home winning streak snapped last week against Toronto, Charlotte FC got back on the winning side of things at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Vancouver.

Two minutes into the game, things did not look good for the home team as the Whitecaps took a 1-0 lead on a Tosaint Ricketts goal after a Charlotte turnover deep in their own zone.

But Charlotte would tie it 6 minutes later with a beautiful goal by Andre Shinyashiki. He got a nice pass from Karol Swiderski across the box and Shinyashiki headed it past rookie goalkeeper Max Anchor.

Due to injuries and positive cases of COVID among the goalkeepers of Vancouver, the Whitecaps had to start the 17 year old Anchor today against Charlotte and he held his own for the most part as he had 4 saves.

But he would let the game winner by him in the 85th minute as Daniel Rios scored his first goal of the season.

With the victory, Charlotte is now 5-2 at home, but next week, they go back on the road where they are 0-5-1.

But before they get back to MLS play, they will play in the round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup when they are at the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

Then next Sunday, they get back to MLS play when they are at Seattle.

