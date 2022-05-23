NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CATS bus drives off road on I-77, driver injured

Medic says no passengers were on board and the driver is being transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
CATS Bus crash Monday afternoon
CATS Bus crash Monday afternoon(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CATS bus drove off the highway on Monday evening amidst storms in Charlotte.

In a picture taken by WBTV around 7 p.m., the bus can be seen over a guard rail at mile-marker 12 on I-77 southbound.

CATS bus crash
CATS bus crash(WBTV)

Medic says no passengers were on board and the driver is being transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

WBTV is waiting for more details regarding this crash. More information will be provided when available.

Severe storm causes major damages to homes in Cabarrus County

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car ran into several bushes before striking a wall at the entrance to The Crescent.
One dead after car runs off Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury and crashes into wall
Community holding fundraiser to help family of woman who died from eye cancer
Community held fundraiser to help family of mother who died from eye cancer
Police were called to Burkland Drive early Monday morning after a man and a woman were shot.
One killed, two injured after shooting prompts chase, crash in northeast Charlotte
Kristiana Rigney is believed to be the youngest person in the U.S. to receive rare heart...
Mooresville woman becomes youngest person to undergo rare heart operation
Spotty showers across the WBTV area this morning will pick up in intensity around the Charlotte...
First Alert: Severe Storms continue to move throughout area with Tornado Watches in place

Latest News

Trees and powerlines blocking roads in Charlotte
Trees and powerlines blocking roads in Charlotte
After a long two year study from a consulting firm, Rock Hill School board will listen to data...
Rock Hill School board discussing raising salaries, wages for school support staff, admin
Rock Hill School board discussing raising salaries, wages for school support staff, admin
Harrisburg home storm damage
Severe storm causes major damages to homes in Cabarrus County