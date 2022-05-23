CATS bus drives off road on I-77, driver injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CATS bus drove off the highway on Monday evening amidst storms in Charlotte.

In a picture taken by WBTV around 7 p.m., the bus can be seen over a guard rail at mile-marker 12 on I-77 southbound.

CATS bus crash (WBTV)

Medic says no passengers were on board and the driver is being transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

WBTV is waiting for more details regarding this crash. More information will be provided when available.

