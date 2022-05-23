NC DHHS Flu
Brookshire Blvd. closed near I-85 in northwest Charlotte following crash

According to transportation officials, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday near Centre Street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte is closed in both directions following a crash near Interstate 85.

According to transportation officials, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday near Centre Street.

The road is expected to remain closed until shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Medic said two people were treated for serious injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

Check back for further updates as they come in. Get real-time traffic updates here.

