NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Biden administration ponders tapping diesel reserve amid shortage, high prices

There are also fewer U.S. diesel refineries, after years of closures, to address a supply shortage. (CNN/NEW YORK MEDIA BOAT/NEWARK LIBERTY INTL AIRPORT)
By CNN
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is considering an emergency declaration to help ease the diesel shortage in the U.S.

An emergency declaration would allow President Joe Biden to release fuel from a stockpile that’s rarely used, called the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve.

Diesel has only been pulled from here once before, in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Some analysts said the impact of the release would be minimal, relatively speaking, and only help for a short period of time.

The national average cost for a gallon of diesel was $5.56 as of Sunday, according to AAA, a 75% jump from a year ago.

Diesel fuel is a major factor for the U.S. economy because it is used to power farm and construction equipment as well as the vehicles that transfer goods nationwide.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community holding fundraiser to help family of woman who died from eye cancer
Community held fundraiser to help family of mother who died from eye cancer
The car ran into several bushes before striking a wall at the entrance to The Crescent.
One dead after car runs off Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury and crashes into wall
Police were called to Burkland Drive early Monday morning after a man and a woman were shot.
One killed, two injured after shooting prompts chase, crash in northeast Charlotte
Kristiana Rigney is believed to be the youngest person in the U.S. to receive rare heart...
Mooresville woman becomes youngest person to undergo rare heart operation
Erick Brown, 60, is accused of murdering Ronnie Dale Hoots, 61, in Salisbury.
One killed in deadly shooting in Rowan County

Latest News

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton
In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over...
Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt
Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
1 found dead, 3 hurt on beach below California cliff