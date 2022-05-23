NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before he was fatally struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida interstate highway last month, an autopsy report released Monday, May 23, 2022, concluded.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy report shows that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when he was fatally struck by a dump truck on a Florida highway last month.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office said in its report released Monday that Haskins’ blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal level for driving when he was struck April 9.

The 24-year-old former Ohio State star had run out of gas on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale about dawn. He told a companion he was going to find a gas station.

The dump truck driver told investigators Haskins stepped in front of him as he traveled in the center lane.

The Associated Press reports Haskins also had the strong painkiller ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system. The drug can be prescribed by a doctor, but can also be abused recreationally. The autopsy report does not say why Haskins had it in his system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car ran into several bushes before striking a wall at the entrance to The Crescent.
One dead after car runs off Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury and crashes into wall
Community holding fundraiser to help family of woman who died from eye cancer
Community held fundraiser to help family of mother who died from eye cancer
Police were called to Burkland Drive early Monday morning after a man and a woman were shot.
One killed, two injured after shooting prompts chase, crash in northeast Charlotte
Kristiana Rigney is believed to be the youngest person in the U.S. to receive rare heart...
Mooresville woman becomes youngest person to undergo rare heart operation
Spotty showers across the WBTV area this morning will pick up in intensity around the Charlotte...
First Alert: Severe Storms continue to move throughout area with Tornado Watches in place

Latest News

Trees and powerlines blocking roads in Charlotte
Trees and powerlines blocking roads in Charlotte
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Police...
Woman sought in death of professional cyclist in Texas
FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
CATS Bus crash Monday afternoon
CATS bus drives off road on I-77, driver injured