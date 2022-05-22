NC DHHS Flu
Woods has worst PGA Championship score and WDs from Sunday

Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf...
Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Doug Ferguson (Associated Press)
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is out of the PGA Championship after a painful third round at Southern Hills.

He posted a 79 for his highest score ever in the PGA. It also was his third-highest score in a major.

When the third round ended, the PGA of America announced that the 15-time major champion had withdrawn from the final round. It was his first withdrawal from a major in his professional career.

Woods was 21 shots behind Mito Pereira of Chile.

This was less about a chance to win and more about the noticeable limp as he gingerly walked at Southern Hills.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

