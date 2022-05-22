NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Spencer alderman set called meeting

The proposed budget will be presented.
The proposed budget will be presented.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Town of Spencer: There shall be a called meeting of the Town of Spencer Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. the meeting will be held in the Spencer Town Hall located at 460 S. Salisbury Avenue.

The public shall take notice that the proposed FY 2022-2023 Town of Spencer Annual Budget will be presented to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen in accordance with General Statute 159- 12 at the forestated date and time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erick Brown, 60, is accused of murdering Ronnie Dale Hoots, 61, in Salisbury.
One killed in deadly shooting in Rowan County
Community holding fundraiser to help family of woman who died from eye cancer
Community holding fundraiser to help family of mother who died from eye cancer
Approximately 7,000 customers are without power in Charlotte and the surrounding areas.
Several thousand customers experience outages after showers, storms Saturday afternoon
One person died after being ejected from a vessel on Lake Hickory on Saturday morning.
One dead after being ejected from boat on Lake Hickory
A Gastonia mother, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons, said she was on the way...
Gastonia mother says minivan was hit by gunfire on drive to graduation ceremony

Latest News

The 26th Annual Jerry Putnam Car Show will attract beautiful classic cars from throughout the...
26th Annual Jerry Putnam Car Show vital part Of Nazareth Child & Family Connection Fun Fest
The Kannapolis Youth Council has been awarded a state charter from the N.C. Department of...
Kannapolis Youth Council receives State Charter
Haas F1 Team finished the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday with Mick Schumacher 14th and Kevin...
Disappointing run for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team in Spanish Grand Prix
https://sevenjarsdistillery.com/
Seven Jars Distillery celebrating National Craft Distillery Day