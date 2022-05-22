Spencer alderman set called meeting

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Town of Spencer: There shall be a called meeting of the Town of Spencer Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. the meeting will be held in the Spencer Town Hall located at 460 S. Salisbury Avenue.

The public shall take notice that the proposed FY 2022-2023 Town of Spencer Annual Budget will be presented to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen in accordance with General Statute 159- 12 at the forestated date and time.

