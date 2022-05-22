Showers, storms to start off week, with temperatures to cool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued as periods of rain and storms are expected to start off the work week. Overall, a cooler and more unsettled week is coming up ahead.

Monday: First Alert, periods of rain, storms continue.

Midweek: Cloudy and cooler.

Thursday and Friday: Strong cold front brings more storms to the area.

It has been another unseasonably hot day with highs topping out in the upper 80s this afternoon.

A line of showers and storms that formed in our mountain and foothill communities earlier today is continuing to make progress to the east as a cold front slowly moves overhead. A few strong storms will remain possible through this evening, with gusty winds and small hail being the main concerns.

Although much cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the start of the work week, rain and thunderstorm chances will remain elevated. The front moving through now will eventually stall out over the region and periods of rain and storms will be likely throughout our Monday.

Keep the umbrella and First Alert Weather App handy tomorrow as you head out the door! In regards to our severe threat tomorrow, a few strong-severe storms look most possible in our southeastern counties (piedmont/sandhills) in the afternoon and evening.

A few lingering showers will then be possible into Tuesday morning ahead of what will be a very cloudy and cool day. Highs are only expected to reach the low 70s with high pressure locked into our northeast.

Wednesday will also feature more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers and storms possible.

By Thursday, our next cold front will be moving through, ushering in yet another good chance for rain and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong-to-severe. Timing-wise, impacts look highest Thursday evening through Friday morning, but stay tuned for updates as we get a little closer.

Fortunately, drier conditions will work in for the second half of Friday and the start of the weekend.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

