One killed in Anson County shooting, investigation ongoing

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in Wadesboro.

According to the Wadesboro Police Department (WPD), police responded to the area of Marshall and Barrington streets around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon their arrival, they located one victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and their identity has not yet been released.

WPD is requesting the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in conducting the investigation.

Anyone with any information or anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident is requested to call 704-694-2167, ext 1.

