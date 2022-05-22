NC DHHS Flu
Man dies, rescue diver injured during Avery County waterfall recovery

The Linville FD responded to a missing swimmer search on Friday morning and the mission soon turned into a recovery.
Elk River Falls
Elk River Falls(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing swimmer was found dead at Elk River Falls, the Linville Fire Department says.

The Linville FD responded to a missing swimmer search on Friday morning and the mission soon turned into a recovery.

While completing the recovery, one of the Linville FD rescue divers presented symptoms of a serious medical issue. After being assessed by personnel on scene, he was airlifted to a nearby medical facility.

The initial reports show that he will make a full recovery.

“Our diver is doing great and should be back at it after some rest and healing,” the Linville FD wrote on social media. “This was not a dive-related injury. Thank you for the thoughts and prayers.”

More information will be provided about the victim that was found dead when available.

